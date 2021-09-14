Traveling the world and making a career out of it sounds like a dream to many people. For local influencers Chris and Sara, however, it is a reality, and they want everyone to know that it is an attainable one.
“We want to break down the myth that only a few people get to live with this kind of freedom,” they said. “Work will always be work, but the flexibility and freedom that come with this lifestyle is unparalleled.”
The married couple first met in 2014 while bicycling across the U.S. and later started a YouTube channel in 2018 to document all of their adventures. Eventually, the couple was able to begin traveling full time and making a job out of it.
For privacy reasons, Chris and Sara chose not to share their last name across any social platforms.
“Both of us have seen family members struggle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and having the opportunity to record these priceless family memories is so important to us,” they said.
Even though it started as personal documentation, their channel has since grown into a supportive community of followers who get to travel vicariously through Chris and Sara.
“It’s not a full time gig, but it’s growing regularly and it’s hard to believe that we get paid to go and have fun and share about it on Youtube!” they said.
Chris and Sara have travelled throughout the United States and internationally as well. Their favorite place that they have visited is Thailand because of the people, culture and food. In spite of all of these destinations, they still consider Chattanooga to be home.
“We love the fact that it’s a small city but with a lot of locals who believe in the city and choose to continue to invest and help it grow and become even better with each passing year,” they said.
Like many Chattanooga locals, Chris and Sara could not choose just one favorite part of the city. They love ice cream at Clumpie’s, breakfast at Niedlov’s bakery, Nightfall in the summer, and all of the outdoor opportunities the city offers such as hiking and kayaking.
However, living in Chattanooga is about more than just places for the couple. It’s also about the people.
“Southern hospitality is still very alive and well in Chattanooga, and the people have made the transition here all the easier and affirmed that we made the right choice when we chose the Scenic City for our first home,” they said.
You can learn all about Chris and Sara’s adventures by checking out their Youtube channel or by following them on Instagram. You can also visit their web site by clicking here.
