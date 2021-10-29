UTC’s ARC Presents a True Las Vegas Pool Party

Soundwaves, the UTC Campus Recreation pool party, has come to the ARC for the second time this semester in celebration of homecoming week.
This time around, the pool party was themed to fit “Viva Moc Vegas,” complete with darkened pool waters, laser lighting, and a DJ “to set the Las Vegas nightclub mood,” according to Aquatics and Safety Coordinator Spencer Jordan.
Additionally, the homecoming theme was apparent with poker-adorned tables, which suited the "High Rollers" Soundwaves vision.
Amidst the cold, rainy night, the feeling inside the ARC was warm and served as a nice break for people arriving from the cool weather.
Upon entrance, free shirts were available, as well as pizza and drinks.
Students were seen playing pool volleyball and swimming down the lazy river while music blared, and lights danced around the room. Even the lifeguards enjoyed the nightclub-like scene as they danced around the pool area.
Campus Recreation organizes this event at the beginning of the year and on homecoming week in partnership with other campus organizations. This time they partnered with the Office of Student and Family Engagement.
Soundwaves was created by Craig Gosnell — assistant director of Programs and Engagement for Campus Recreation — and has been a UTC event since 2017.
Jordan said the event aims to “expand programming and engage large numbers of students and members in the pool.” He also noted that the turn out last August brought hundreds of UTC campus members.
Students will have the opportunity to attend Soundwaves again at the start of the Spring 2022 semester.
