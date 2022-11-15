The UTC Theater Co’s production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented Nov. 15-19 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre, with the lead roles played by senior Noah Fernandez and junior Maegan Whitlock.
With a tragedy written long ago that is still relevant in literature today, the UTC Theatre Co. brings the well-known “Romeo and Juliet” story to life on campus with the help of Director Herb Parker. In only two acts, these performers put together a classic show that includes scenes reaching off the stage out into the audience.
Noah Fernandez of Ooltewah, Tennessee plays the role of Romeo with this being his first role in a Shakespearean play, after a streak of playing “bad-guy” type characters in past shows.
“It's very new territory for me,” said Fernandez, “This time it's a lot different, Romeo, he talks a lot and also gets upset a lot, so it's fun to play that kind-of side that I’ve never really played before.”
The Anglo-Saxon language of this script is performed by the cast in a way that is intriguing and still understandable for viewers. The performance taking place on and off stage allows the audience to visualize the setting and plot with ease.
“There’s a lot of the language that ‘gums’ show up sometimes and people can’t really understand it, but with what he (Parker) has done,” said Noah, “he condensed a lot of the stuff, so now it’s a two act play.”
Both Fernandez and Whitlock work in harmony with the rest of the cast and crew to emphasize the beauty of this show, using original old English lines along with some edits made by Parker.
“With Shakespeare, he puts all the feeling into the script, there's no subtexts, there’s nothing that we have to wonder what our character’s thinking,” said Fernandez, “We know because we speak it for everybody.”
Meagan Whitlock of Nolensville, Tennessee plays the role of 13 year old Juliet alongside Fernandez. She reflects on what it was like to be a 13 year old girl herself to put herself into the role of Juliet.
“I want her to be feisty and crazy, like a teenager she is,” said Whitlock, “I also do try to think of myself when I was thirteen.”
Performances of “Romeo and Juliet” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15-19, and there will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 and the newly-renovated UTC Fine Arts Center.
The new seats in the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre with this beautiful performance are sure to welcome students who don’t normally spend time in the Fine Arts Center to appreciate the long-awaited renovations.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students with proof of student ID and seniors. Students can purchase tickets at the UTC box office in person, by phone ((423)-425-4371) and on the UTC Theatre webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.