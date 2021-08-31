The study abroad program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga gives students and faculty the opportunity to take their degree outside of the city; however the program was essentially shut down due to COVID-19 and global lockdowns in Spring 2020.
Despite this roadblock, the program found a solution in a method that has not always been popular among study abroad students, that being the virtual study abroad program, which has taken center stage amidst the pandemic.
UTC's director of study abroad programs, Laura Livermore, said that virtual study abroad options have become more popular in light of COVID-19. She said the study abroad office has seen an increase in the number of students taking the online studies program.
“It definitely was not a huge thing pre-COVID-19," Livermore said. "It really got ramped up once COVID-19 hit and study abroad was shut down."
This program option opens doors for more students to have access to diverse education opportunities. Virtual programs offer academic courses and internships overseas via online platforms, with varying course lengths and less expensive study abroad fees.
According to Livermore, students have been taking advantage of this program since the pandemic started. During the summer of 2021, UTC collaborated with Urace allowing six students to complete virtual research internships across multiple disciplines.
“The offerings that we have now for that was definitely not something I would say was really available this time a year and a half ago,” Livermore said.
Livermore noted that students have found stronger senses of independence, and realizations as to what they are capable of outside of their comfort zones. The study abroad program, whether in person or online, is beneficial to students' educational experiences.
It also allows students to connect with people of different cultures.
“[The program] builds on those cultural development skills, communication, just learning how to be in a diverse environment,” Livermore said.
Senior Sara Marc was unable to study abroad in France, but she participated in the online study abroad program instead.
"The organization that hosted my study abroad, USAC, sent out a notification about the global online perspective opportunity and instead of sulking around upset that I was unable to go to France, I immediately applied,” Marc said.
In spite of her traditional travel abroad experience being cancelled, Marc worked with USAC to get connected with a French cinema company and completed a virtual internship working in language translation for their media. The virtual program grew her skills in work experience, language barriers, and time management in different time zones.
The experience Marc was able to get through a virtual internship led her to feel more prepared for her upcoming study abroad trip in France.
Marc said that virtual internships are an opportunity for students that are not exclusive to learning a language or having knowledge of a language.
“I would absolutely do another virtual program," Marc said. "It helped me better prepare for going abroad this fall semester and I am grateful for the connections I was able to make with the USAC directors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.