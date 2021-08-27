An elevator in Lupton Hall malfunctioned and held five people for half an hour before being rescued by firefighters on Wednesday.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to Lupton after patrons on the elevator called for help while in-between floors.
Among the students and staff in the elevator, Taylor Jones was the youngest person trapped, as a freshman in her first semester at UTC.
“My initial response was to laugh. This is something that sounds like it would happen to me,” Jones said. “But then I started to get a little more freaked out because I am claustrophobic, so that’s why I almost skipped the elevator in the first place. The people in the elevator with me were so nice and calm, but they definitely helped me.”
Firefighters and Sergeant John West of UTC helped get all parties out of the elevator within 30 minutes from the call time.
Jennifer Eaton, a graduate assistant for The Student and Family Engagement Center, took the initiative to call help when the elevator stopped.
“Honestly, I was more in disbelief than in shock when it happened and even afterwards. I couldn’t believe that an elevator that I used frequently just got stuck seemingly out of nowhere!” Eaton said. “I knew we would eventually get out, so it was just a matter of being patient. I’m so happy that none of us got hurt, but I think I will personally be taking the stairs for now.”
The elevator malfunctioned between the first and second floor. Firefighters believed the safest way to get the parties out was to pull the elevator down to the first floor.
“I think the best thing we should tell students is to be cautious when using the elevators in Lupton until we know for sure what caused the malfunction. Another piece of advice would be that if they find themselves in the same situation, the most important thing is to remain calm,” Eaton said. “It's one of those situations where you can’t really do anything but wait until help arrives and trust the operator on the other end of the call. It can definitely be stressful, but in the moment it's important to remain as safe as possible mentally and physically.”
Officers, faculty and firefighters advise all students to stay calm and follow procedures when in the same situation.
