Carter Jordan, a Junior studying Environmental Science, discovered antisemitic posters around campus on Friday, November 4 after seeing numerous friends post about them on social media.
As one of the few Jewish students at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Jordan immediately called his mom, then sent an email to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to inform them about the posters.
In addition to contacting the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Jordan also reached out to channel 3, the ACLU, the Anti-Defamation League, and his local rabbi.
On Monday, November 7, Steve Angle, Chancellor of the University, released a statement stating that the university strongly condemns and rejects antisemitism in any form.
The placement of these fliers seems strategic, as all were posted on public property, meaning whoever put these fliers up was not seen on UTC security cameras. No groups or individuals have come forward to claim ownership of these fliers at this time.
Norton Wheeler, an adjunct professor in the History department, spoke about the effect of misinformation and propagation on marginalized groups. Citing his previous research on the propaganda concerning Asian immigration in the late 1880s, Wheeler discussed how this misinformation can lead to legal disadvantages and discrimination.
Additionally, both Wheeler and Jordan commended the university for their quick response and statement condemning the rhetoric of the posters.
Jordan further discussed the university’s lack of a Jewish student union or club and said that while he understands UTC has a quite small population of Jewish students, being such a small minority can feel isolating at times.
Following the incident, Jordan has been in discussion with the honors college, with the intent of creating a time for discussion about why misinformation, and more largely, antisemitism is so dangerous.
