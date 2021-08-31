Early last week, Chancellor Steven Angle sent out the announcement that the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and the UT System as a whole, would be returning to a more stringent mask-wearing policy, the details of which can be found here.
Despite sharing plans for a fully unmasked and in-person fall semester last spring, Angle said he is glad UT finally responded to the recent surge of the COVID-19 Delta Variant with the new policy. UTC’s first week saw north of 100 new cases on campus, with numbers still climbing.
For Angle, strict indoor masking makes the prospect of moving forward with in-person instruction and campus engagement seem more feasible. A return to a largely face-to-face fall could recapture much of what was lost in 2020’s isolating discussion boards and awkward Zoom calls.
“To us, the priority is the quality of the student experience, and we’ve got to be in-person,” he said.
The pandemic cut off opportunities for those organic instances of connection and engagement that universities exist to foster. Angle said he hopes this change, along with the new Cohort Program, will secure a brighter future for the relationships students forge at UTC.
Students and faculty naturally build communities around their studies and passions. The Cohort Program simply gives this phenomenon a name and some structure. Students, particularly the freshmen who form Cohort 2025, are now explicitly encouraged to choose from a wide array of communities, ranging from groups for electrical engineering to marching band.
UTC’s Cohort Program is still in its infancy, but for Chancellor Angle, the idea that college should be about more than classwork has always been there. Firsthand experience has taught him that chance encounters on campus can be just as, if not more, impactful than any lecture.
As an undergraduate at the University of California, Irvine, Angle once had a conversation with a professor who encouraged him to pursue research in organic chemistry. This incidental exchange would lay the groundwork for the next few decades in Angle’s academic career and eventually propel him to the position he holds today.
“I decided I wanted to go to graduate school in chemistry,” he said. “I would never have made that decision without somebody saying that.”
Angle said he was lucky, and that these encounters do not need to happen by accident anymore. For years, chance encounters on campus have shaped lifelong friendships and careers. In this sense, cohorts have always existed at UTC. The program simply pulls back the curtain to reveal them.
Angle hopes cohorts will help students realize the abundant opportunities and resources available to them while they are still enrolled.
“When you’re a freshman, you think that college will last forever,” he said. “I mean, four years is an eternity, right? But it goes so fast.”
One silver lining to the pandemic is that it has made the value of leadership and community more apparent than ever to university faculty.
“Last year wasn’t what we wanted because it wasn’t in-person, and this year we are really determined,” Angle said. “We heard loud and clear, and we saw the impact on the students in their persistence and the quality of their experience. It wasn’t what they really needed to be inspired.”
The situation forced Angle and his colleagues to reevaluate their strategy for maintaining the college experience through a crisis.
“There is a real sense of responsibility,” he said. “And that’s what drives us.”
In Angle’s office, an old photograph depicts him and six undergraduates from his organic chemistry course standing behind a banner with the words “WE ARE THE FUTURE” written on it in marker.
“That’s what the message was all semester,” Angle said.
To him, taking extra precautions today will ensure the future of face-to-face operation stays bright — bright, like the proverbial “Light at the End of Tunnel,” which has so far proven elusive at best, and deceptive at worst.
“COVID will not go away,” Angle said. “The flu is here. We figured out how to manage it. We will figure out how to manage with COVID.”
In the absence of mandated vaccinations in the UT system, Angle said that masking has become a practical necessity if higher education is to function properly.
“It’s a little frustrating to have people say that wearing a mask is a political expression,” Angle said. “It has nothing to do with that. It’s just that we need young people to be together, and not everybody wants to be vaccinated, and that’s their choice.”
Even with the Cohort Program’s signposting, Angle said that it’s still ultimately up to students to be proactive in their academic journeys as the university machine whirs back to life. Caution will serve them well this year, but so will a genuine drive to forge connections and discover who they want to be.
