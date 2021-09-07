On Monday, Aug. 9, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced he will hold Tennessee’s Third Congressional District’s Military Service Academy Day at UTC.
This visit gave prospective students, parents, and professors the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and lastly, the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The organizers of the event were surprised by the number of people who attended as they had to add more chairs throughout the event because they didn’t have enough to begin with.
At least 20 to 30 UTC students were in attendance at the event.
A member of UTC’s ROTC, Stormy Elrod, talks about her experience at this event and how it felt meeting Fleischmann for the first time.
“I absolutely loved the opportunity to attend this event because when I was in high school I went to the exact same event in the exact same room, and now I have the opportunity to represent the Mocs Battalion through our color guard team,” Elrod said. “Chattanooga is very lucky to have a congressman who takes the time to meet these young students and prepare them for the future.”
Another member of UTC’s ROTC felt the same as Elrod.
“It was really commendable that he actually took the time to meet with future military academy candidates,” Arabella Durby said.
While the ROTC students had a very positive response about Congressman Fleischmann’s visit, not all UTC students felt the same.
Nageeb Alghoul, a business management major, explained how he felt Fleischmann’s visit was not the best decision in today’s climate, even though he still supports our military.
“Due to troops being pulled out in Afghanistan, now may not be the best time to enlist people in the military as people still need time to process the events that occurred in Afghanistan,” Alghoul said.
Visit the UTC Military Science page for more information about ROTC and connect with program leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.