The Crate Challenge is a new trend on social media and that challenges a person to successfully walk across a pyramid of crates from one side to another.
However, this task seems to be harder than it looks and most fail to complete the challenge.
Many UTC freshmen, sophomores, and a few upperclassmen participated in the challenge on Chamberlain Field.
Students joked of the challenge saying, “This is killing all of our freshmen.” Another responded, “You need good insurance before attempting the challenge.”
The dangers of this challenge lead doctors online to warning participants.
George Gantsoudes, a Virginian orthopedic surgeon gave his opinion on the challenge.
“Spinal injuries are entirely possible,” Gantsoudes said. “The orthopedic surgeries required to fix problems caused by this may fall under the umbrella of elective surgeries.”
This proceeded for the TikTok organization and FDA to speak out against it, due to possible injury occurrence.
More information on TikTok’s ban on the crate challenge can be found here.
