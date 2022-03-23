The university has announced the Faculty Fellows in Course Development program, through the Walker Center for Teaching and Learning.
The fellowship includes18 total professors across different departments. This fellowship allows them to focus on three main initiatives for students: new paths, fostering inclusion and experiential learning.
The Walker Center has provided many tools within the program and course development to ensure professors are able to succeed in student participation.
The Course Development Program is designed with modules A-I, each module has topics such as: Retention and Success, Creating Active Learning ect. Each week the Faculty Fellow professor meets and goes over a video walk through of new ideas.
Dr. David Pleins, Assistant Director of the Walker Center for Teaching and Learning explained the goal in starting the program itself.
“There is strong support from department heads and support from other faculty. UTC prides themselves on teaching innovation, the program has brought creative development that will impact the university, students and faculty.”
The fellowship allows professors to dive deeper into curriculum and give students a better overall experience in the classroom.
Dr. Chandler Harriss, Associate Professor of Communication, is using this fellowship to enhance critical thinking in his COMM 2300 course.
“The lesson is in the process,” Harriss said.
Harris explained that the goal is to make his students better citizens overall and to promote critical thinking through pop culture and entertainment media. This fellowship gives Harris the opportunity to explore resources in a deeper sense that are convenient and free to students. Harriss worked with the UTC library in getting access to an e-textbook for his course for his students, so that they can build evidence-based arguments.
Some courses being offered through the fellowship are new, but some professors are using this resource to enhance the students’ learning experience during their time in college.
Dr. Anthony Cepak’s purpose regarding the fellowship is to create a new path for students themselves. Cepak teaches COMM 4010 which focuses on visualizing data. Cepak explained that this new course is a great tool for senior level students who are looking for a course that dives further into the skills obtained in lower-level courses.
“I think this class will appeal to students who are curious, imaginative, and analytical and want to continue to push their creativity,” Cepak said. “And to students that want to understand the world they live in and want to help others understand complexity and nuance through data and design.”
The Walker Center plans on having another version of the program coming for summer courses. This will be a new set of faculty and different courses offered.
For more information regarding the program visit here. Along with more information about the Walker Center can be found here.
