The Inspiring Women in Lifelong Leadership Award, also known as I WILL, celebrates students identifying as women on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus and community.
This award was first created in 2017, by the Center for Women and Gender Equity. After director Lauren Ouwerkerk, recognized a gap on campus for highlighting women’s achievements on and off-campus.
Collaborating with the Coalition for Student Leadership, the Center for Women and Gender Equity staff created the I WILL awards. To recognize women whose leadership isn’t traditionally acknowledged and applauded.
Ouwerkerk stated that “We wanted a leadership award that encompassed not just those involved on campus, but also those who take leadership roles off-campus and in the classroom.”
All award recipients must be students at the University who identify as women, but is open to all students, whether they be part-time, full-time, graduate, or professional. Students can be nominated by faculty, staff, fellow students, or submit an application themselves.
The recommendation form opened at the end of February and closed at the end of Spring Break, but students themselves may still apply until April 1st. Award recipients will be notified Friday, April 8. The award will be distributed at the Blue and Gold Award Ceremony hosted by the Student Government Association.
The award recipients are chosen for their leadership qualities that are often overlooked, whether that be in their off-campus job, becoming a natural leader in their labs, or communities.
To decide who wins the award, a committee of women faculty and staff look over all of the applications, adding notes and their opinions over who they believe best deserves the awards.
Unlike other awards given out, there is no set number of recipients, instead the I WILL award bases the number of awardees on the number of qualified applicants.
By celebrating the leadership of women across the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus, the I WILL awards acknowledge the power of untraditional leadership.
The power of acknowledgment itself, making this award a wonderful way to end Women’s History Month.
