A leak in the hot water supply line for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s newly renovated Lupton Hall has rendered the facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system inoperable, and university officials expect it will stay that way for the remainder of the fall semester.
On Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3:29 p.m., University Relations sent out a release over email announcing that, due to the outage, all gathering spaces in Lupton Hall would be closed as of Monday, Nov. 29. The release specified that the building would remain accessible during regular hours, but that classrooms, offices, and other meeting areas would not be open for use.
Activities and services initially set for finals week such as in-person classes, exams, IT support and lab access will either be moved to alternate locations or conducted remotely. Information on specific relocations was or will be sent to affected faculty members, and arrangements for the rest of the week are still being coordinated. In-person exams that were originally set to be conducted in Lupton will follow the usual schedule; only their locations will change. Vice Provost and Professor Matt Matthews of Academic Affairs at UTC is heading up the relocation process.
Several academic departments, including Mathematics, Communications and English, among others, moved to Lupton Hall after the facility reopened in 2020. Students and faculty in these departments will feel the brunt of the closures and relocations during finals.
The HVAC outage will naturally leave Lupton without heating or ventilation. The Tennessee Department of Health recommends that schools promote adequate air quality indoors by maintaining their HVAC systems. Guidelines from the CDC suggest that such maintenance is doubly important when airborne diseases such as COVID-19 are a threat. The closures at Lupton Hall skirt the potential risks posed by a lack of ventilation in classrooms.
Additional information related to the outage can be found in the release.
