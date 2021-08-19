Dorms reopened on campus last week for Operation Move-In as students returned to UTC.
The number of students that moved into dorms over the past week increased by five percent over previous Covid semesters and is almost back to the normal occupancy rates for non-Covid years.
Pre-pandemic years had a 100 percent occupancy rate in the dorms, and the rate fell to 90 percent over the past two semesters due to the pandemic.
“We were excited about students coming back to campus,” Valara Sample, the Executive Director for Residential Education and Campus Life, said.
Move-in dates varied upon a student’s class ranking. Freshmen and transfer students arrived first on August 11 and 12, while upperclassmen and returning students were allotted August 13 and 14.
The drive-through check-in procedure continued this year to further ease the moving process.
“We learned last year that the drive-through process is probably the best that could happen,” Sample said. “It really helped with the traffic on campus as well.”
Students were required to take a rapid Covid-19 test before checking into their apartments last semester, but testing was optional this year.
Groups moving in also were not required to wear masks while in the buildings like previous semesters. This mandate changed after UTC announced masks would only be necessary in instructional spaces, in the University Health Services, and on the Mocs Shuttle.
“Since the residence hall is technically not an instructional space, the students are encouraged to still wear their mask because they are around other students,” Sample said. “In terms of requirement, they are not required to wear their mask as they maneuver throughout the building.”
The only vaccine needed to move in was the meningitis vaccine, which is required by law for all students living in the residence halls.
All other policies have been reverted back to normal operations.
Students or parents who have any other questions or concerns regarding on-campus housing or the move-in process can contact Valara Sample.
