Recent trends suggested that college enrollment suffered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, nationwide college enrollment declined 2.5 percent this fall.
UTC reported a similar drop in enrollment in the university’s newly compiled 10-day report.
The 10-day report showed an enrollment decrease of almost 300 students for fall 2021. The data will be available for public consumption next week.
Dr. Yancey Freeman, UTC’s Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, said it is still too early to say what exactly caused the enrollment reduction.
“We don’t know fully yet what caused the reduction,” Freeman said. “It’s still very, very early. We’re still studying it and still trying to figure out what happened.”
Other data suggested that high coronavirus infections could have played a role in student retention. On Aug. 31, the 7-day average of reported COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County was 310. According to The New York Times, these numbers showed a 36 percent increase from the average two weeks ago.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 7 residents have been infected, a total of 54,814 reported cases. Less than half of all Hamilton County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Freeman took a broader view when it came to COVID-19’s effect at UTC.
“I don’t want to make any excuses and say that COVID caused everything,” Freeman said. “But it was an impact on our ability to do those things that we normally do that help us to kind of shore up the class.”
Samantha Wesson, an academic advisor at UTC, said she felt like increased coronavirus numbers were a factor in the university’s enrollment figures.
“I definitely think COVID has played a part in the lowering of those numbers,” Wesson said. “It’s a national trend we’re seeing.”
Wesson said building meaningful student connections at UTC would likely be important to increasing enrollment in the future.
“Students come first,” she said. “I would definitely say in our office and in all the other student service offices that is 100% a mentality that we live by.”
Freeman, too, indicated that the UTC community would play a central role in future enrollment and said he felt hopeful about next year’s prospects.
“It really has to be around building community and doing everything we can to build community,” Freeman said. “Early indications for fall 2022 applications look really good; application numbers are double what they were this time last year. That’s a really good sign.
Information on previous years’ enrollment can be found on the Institutional Dashboards.
