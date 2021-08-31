Rising Covid cases in Hamilton County and on UTC’s campus forced the administration to modify its masking policy a week into the school year.
Originally, students were required to wear masks only in classrooms, laboratories, and other instructional spaces.
The new policy requires students to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces on campus except when alone in private offices, residence hall apartments and rooms, or while engaging in fitness activities.
Dr. Yasmine Key, Director of University Health Services, stated, “with the increasing numbers of cases in Tennessee and specifically at UTC and in Hamilton County, all UT campuses have to review strategies to support health and safety such as requiring masks in all indoor spaces.”
Dr. Steven Angle, Chancellor of UTC, stated the mask mandate will be re-evaluated on or before Sept. 7.
Students and faculty should prepare for policy changes due to the unstable nature of the pandemic.
Key advises students to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and continue social distancing.
“Getting vaccinated against Covid will help to decrease the risk of contracting Covid, or if you become ill after being fully vaccinated, you're less likely to get severely sick or die from Covid,” Key said.
UTC provides free testing and vaccinations. For more information visit University Health Services.
Currently, 166 students and 13 faculty members have contracted Covid-19 and are isolated.
The UTC Covid Dashboard is updated daily and allows students to keep up with open and closed cases on campus.
Students who have been exposed to Covid-19 or are experiencing symptoms should fill out a Covid-19 Notification Form to get guidance for the next steps.
