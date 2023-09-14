UTC Rising Rock students made a mark at the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters 2023 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, earning four prominent positions, including first place awards and finalist positions, highlighting the exceptional talents of UTC's communication students.
Rising Rock, a publication that spotlights non-fiction stories about greater Chattanooga, Tennessee, serves as a unique platform for UTC students. Rising Rock provides a dynamic space for students to create content and share their voices.
Students create stories within their teams each semester, as well as one individual story per semester as well.
The 2023 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, organized by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of broadcasting and recognize excellence in various media categories.
Four UTC students, all contributors for Rising Rock, achieved notable distinctions: Eli Rushing, won first place for Best Radio News-Sports-or Event Coverage for his piece, “Heather’s Story,” while Brittany Santiago and Seth Carpenter were both recognized as finalists for Best Radio-News-Sports or Event Coverage for “Miss Nola’s Gumbo.” Allie English won first place for Best Local Use of Digital or Social Media Platforms for her project, “Raising Wolves” and Jerrod Niles was a finalist for Best TV News or Feature Story with his project titled “Battle Buddies."
Allie English, one of Rising Rock's contributors and first place holder for Best Local Use of Digital or Social Media platforms with her project, “Raising Wolves.” Allie's dedication to her passion for nature with her communication studies is evident, as she aims to bring awareness to the often-overlooked red wolf.
“It seems that not many people know about the existence of the red wolf, so my motivation was to give awareness to this resilient and incredible species. We've pushed these animals to the brink of extinction, so it's important that we restore their success," English said.
Allie's project encompasses a multimedia approach, featuring written content, video, audio and photos. Her sentiment resonates with the spirit of Rising Rock, as it provides a platform for UTC students to channel their passions into impactful storytelling. Her journey highlights the opportunities that exist within UTC's communication program, where students like her are empowered to create meaningful narratives that not only earn recognition but also raise awareness and inspire change.
“A key lesson that stuck with me from this is that doing projects like this is not at all impossible,” English said. “Since these animals are highly endangered, I expected pushback with me being a student. Truly, all I had to do was ask and it made me realize it's totally possible to create stories about my passions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.