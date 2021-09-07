UTC’s Mocs Flock Finley adds sophomores to the campus tradition at Finley Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2.
In previous years, UTC freshmen would gather before the first home football game to run across the field at Finley Stadium before kickoff.
Coronavirus prevented the event from happening last year. Sophomores were included in the festivities this year to make up for the anticipated welcome they missed.
Mocs Flock activities such as The Housing and Residence Life tailgate began at 5:30pm then students lined up at 7pm to run before kickoff.
Student Success Programs, partnered with the Chancellor's office and Housing and Residence Life, organized tailgating, prizes and food to welcome new students to UTC football.
Everyone that runs gets a free T-shirt, but the first 200 students to check in received a “special swag” prize of limited edition Mocs socks.
The event normally welcomes around 700 students. Despite adding sophomores, Director of Student Success Programs, Crystal Edenfield, said she still expects the same outcome.
Masks were strongly encouraged during line up and running but not required, as per the mask policy on campus this semester.
“We followed the rules of the athletic department and the event is outdoors,” Edenfield said.
Student Success Programs have several events throughout the year. For more information on this event and others, visit here.
