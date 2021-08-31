UTC experienced power outages on Sunday, Aug. 22 due to squirrel interference.
During the outage, EPB and UTC Facilities investigated the outage. The Facilities, Planning, and Management department and support contractors traced the power outage.
A trace led to a specific point in the transmission line and upon searching the team found a squirrel on the line had been electrocuted.
The outage affected all campus buildings that were north of McCallie Avenue.
Director of Safety and Risk Management, Bob Jackson stated how the university handled the situation.
“UTC Emergency Services was in frequent communication with dozens of faculty and staff leaders across campus. Issues were addressed and resolved,” Jackson said. “The response to the situation and speed of recovery from the departments was impressive, especially on a weekend.”
The University kept in contact with all students through the UTC Twitter page.
The University has dealt with problematic wildlife in the past. All staff and faculty have procedures in place for this occurrence.
“As soon as we learn of an animal concern on campus, we bring in specialized removal experts,” Jackson said.
UTC has asked that if any student, staff, or faculty are still having difficulties due to the power outage to contact campus dispatch at 423-425-HELP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.