A student was removed from class on Aug. 27 for refusing to wear a mask in class, violating UTC’s Covid policy.
Sean, the student whose last name is unknown, entered his class in Brock Hall without a mask. Kathryn Taylor, the instructor for the course, reminded all students to wear a face covering multiple times without singling out the student.
After no action was taken by Sean to remedy the mask situation, UTCPD was called in to mitigate the scene.
“He starts spewing some stuff about how masks don’t do anything, the vaccine causes blood clots, and he shouldn’t have to wear one,” Kailey Hilton, a classmate of Sean’s, said.
Hilton remembered the interaction between the student and the campus police officer.
“I’ve done nothing wrong,” Sean said to the officer.
“I 100% agree that you’ve done nothing wrong when it comes to wearing the mask, but they have every right to ask you not to be here,” the officer said in response.
After several minutes of back-and-forth, the officer said he must remove the student for trespassing and called for back-up.
Taylor dismissed the rest of the class while the situation was handled by authorities.
“A few students went up to him and were like, “I support what you’re doing. You gotta fight the man,” Hilton said.
This mild altercation was captured on video by Gavin Williams, a freshman from Spring Hill, and posted on the popular Instagram page @barstoolmocs.
The video from the classroom was posted in tandem with another video of what appeared to be a different situation at the EMCS building. This second video was captioned, “They dragged him out,” but there was no confirmation if these two incidences were related.
The comment section was filled with students supporting Sean’s choice to disregard school policy and others chastising him for refusing to wear the mask.
UTC Chief of Police, Robert Ratchford said he was not allowed to comment, as there was an ongoing investigation by the school.
He was able to say there is “a lot of misconception” surrounding this story.
Ratchford stated he has viewed at least seven different videos of the situation, one at least an hour in length. He also confirmed no one was arrested for breaking school policy and refusing to wear a mask.
Students who have more information on Sean or the second video, please email Kaleigh Cortez.
