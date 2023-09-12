Every UTC student wants to feel heard. Whether it’s a policy they feel is unfair, or a possibility to improve a campus facility, they need a place that will not only listen to their concerns but will work to address and improve upon them. That’s where the campus’ Student Government Association comes in.
Located primarily in the University Center with additional offices in Lupton Hall, the job of the SGA is to advocate on the students’ behalf to not only UTC administrators but to the Chattanooga government as a whole.
According to their mission statement, the goal is to “foster an inclusive and accessible community…that initiates change to strengthen our campus.”
At a meeting on Thursday, Vice President Braden Stillwell, Athletics Committee Chairman Colin Thompson, and Social Issues Chairwoman Jessica Smith spoke about the group’s plans for this school year.
Several upcoming fun events were mentioned, including a diversity potluck, Blue and Gold Awards, a study marathon, and more. They also plan to organize a voter registration drive and seek new faces for their Mayor’s Advisory Council - a body that will assist our city’s leader, Tim Kelly.
The staff expressed regret that many students shy away from Freshman Senate – or SGA as a whole – feeling that their opinions may not matter, or not knowing where to start. They wish to combat that.
“We want it to be a place for all students to come,” Stillwell said.
Within the next few weeks, each committee will promote itself on campus by having personal conversations with students and discussing the changes they'd like to see. Another method they’ll look into is resolutions, which are bills anyone can write about issues they see on the premises. It’s then sent along to the Senate where, if passed, the Chancellor himself will review it.
Stillwell commented on how proud he is of the team: “If the students are at all worried about who’s running things, they’re in good hands with these committee chairs.”
Meetings are open to all and are held on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. in the UC’s Raccoon Mountain Room. You can also follow the SGA on Instagram, reach out through MocSync, or visit any officer in Lupton Hall #104A-C. Their office hours are posted outside their doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.