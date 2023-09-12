Maddie Witt, a 2019 graduate of UTC’s Communication Department, competes in a new survival show airing on Discovery Channel called Survive the Raft.
Survive the Raft is a 21-day social experiment that follows nine American strangers sailing on a raft called the Acali II around the Pearl Islands in Panama. The experiment is inspired by the 1973 Acali Experiment created by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés.
Witt found the opportunity in 2022 when her neighbor, who had worked with Discovery Channel in the past, told her that he gave her number to a casting director.
“So first I was really apprehensive but after a few calls and some recorded interviews...they just kept moving me on and I just kept talking to people and next thing I know I’m standing in Panama to film a show,” said Witt.
Every episode features a different mission where the contestants compete to earn thousands of dollars for a communal cash pot. The missions vary in extremity.
For example, the first mission gives the contestants a chance to buy enough food for their journey. In another episode, Maddie and a few other willing contestants strip down and run through the jungle to collect fruit to put in bags and throw into a net made by the remaining contestants to win thousands of dollars.
“I think the best part of the experience would be just getting to do things that I would never have the opportunity in my life to do otherwise,” she said.
The experiment seeks to challenge people’s biases by pushing strangers of completely different locations, backgrounds, and personalities together.
“We all have a tendency to keep to our own political or social bubbles, which is something that living on the raft made impossible. The differences we had, and the outspoken and opinionated natures of some of the contestants made for some tense moments.”
The show is hosted by Nate Boyer, an Army Green Beret, philanthropist, humanitarian, and former football player for the University of Texas.
