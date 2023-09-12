UTC has just released the enrollment numbers for this year. The numbers show that UTC’s most recent incoming class of freshman is the largest the university has ever seen.
It was reported that the University welcomed 2,359 full-time freshmen this August, which is a 5.8% increase from last fall. According to a press release from the University, these growth numbers align with those from pre-Covid-19 years.
Another highlight mentioned in the release was retention rate for students moving from their freshman to sophomore year. The retention rate was 74.3%, which is higher than any pre-COVID-19 year.
Overall enrollment last year was 11,283 students. Overall enrollment at UTC this fall is 11,380—a 0.9% increase from last year—composed of 9,982 undergraduates and 1,398 graduate students.
