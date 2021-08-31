The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved a proposal to increase undergraduate in-state tuition and mandatory fees. UTC increased tuition by 2% for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal years.
The proposal, introduced over the summer and approved unanimously, resulted in a $176 increase for undergraduate students and a $204 increase for graduate students. This is the first tuition and fees increase since 2019.
UTC students saw the highest percentage of tuition increase; other schools in the UT system, including UT Martin and UT Knoxville, saw a 1.7% and 0% increase, respectively.
According to Dr. Tyler Forrest, Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration, the increase was the result of precise planning and consideration of UTC’s future.
“We remain the lowest rate tuition and fee campus in the system. So that is something we have to monitor, and we want to be as competitive as possible in this space,” Forrest said. “We evaluate at the beginning of every year, well in advance of the June board meeting, what might our capacity be working within the THEC guidelines. That’s how we got to 2%.”
Forrest said that part of the revenue acquired from increased fees will be set aside to aid students.
“Roughly 50% of any tuition increase goes exclusively to academic affairs,” Forrest said. “And that’s as it should be.”
Carly Molnar, a senior majoring in English education, said that the augmented fees burdened students and parents.
“I’ve had to pay $1,400 per semester and I don’t have that,” Molnar said. “I live with my parents, and I rely on them and that’s a lot to ask them.”
Forrest said the money ultimately secured a net positive for students and cited the benefits to the university at large.
“We’re working towards a project to renovate the University Center,” he said in a meeting. “The last major project was about 20 years ago. There’s a lot of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic upgrades that need to occur.”
Students who have questions about tuition and fees are asked to visit the Bursar’s Office or the Board of Trustees website.
