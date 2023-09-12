The Remote Area Medical Clinic took place at Camp Jordan Saturday, September 9th, through Sunday, September 10th providing free healthcare to people in need in the Chattanooga area.
The RAM Clinic was able to provide multiple services to people in need including dental services, medical services, and even providing referrals for patients to see other doctors when needed.
UTC Students and faculty participated in the nonprofit RAM Clinic this weekend helping to provide a multitude of services on site to people in need.
The social work students and faculty provided social services and follow up services to patients at the clinic.
One of the BSW students that volunteered in the clinic this weekend stated, “It puts into perspective the amount of medical services that we take for granted such as dental visits or medical visits in our daily lives. Being able to help this weekend showed that at any moment your situation could change and it brought so much joy to be able to participate in helping my community.”
The Nurse Practitioner program students and staff provided health screenings to patients, while the Master of Public Health program provided clinic support.
The Music Therapy department provided their services to patients, practitioners, and clinic staff, and The Modern and Classical Languages and Literature department were able to provide interpreting services.
The Remote Area Medical Clinic is a nonprofit aiming to provide free healthcare to people in need through hosting pop up clinics and other free healthcare services. For more information about RAM Clinics or to get involved through donating, hosting, or volunteering check out their website.
