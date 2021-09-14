Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed and passed a law prohibiting women from having abortions, regardless of the terms.
The Texas Tribune highlighted the primary reason the bill was passed.
“The bill bans abortions after whenever an ultrasound can detect what lawmakers defined as a fetal ‘heartbeat,’ which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy,” the Tribune said. “Medical and legal experts say the term is misleading because embryos don’t possess a heart at that developmental stage.”
The nature of how the bill was constructed by the Texas government makes the law unique in how it is seen by the courts.
Many women and abortion advocates have been focusing on challenging the law due to the precedence it could set for future abortion cases.
Political science major Jennah Hyppolite studied the new law and the possible repercussions.
“My greatest concern with this bill is the precedent it will set for women in the future,” Hyppolite said. “As we see more challenges, I believe that this bill will go to the Supreme Court and it could prove disastrous for Roe v Wade, the historic case - ironically also originating from Texas - that granted abortion as protected a right under the 14th amendment.”
UTC student Laura T., a rhetoric and professional writing major, reminds students about the importance of elections.
“Several other states are also trying to pass similar laws, but they are receiving push back from citizens as well. When people don’t have access to safe abortions, they will turn to other means,” she said. “People need to be more aware of their lawmakers, and who they are voting into office. Know who your representatives are, look at their leanings, and then take action.”
For more information on the specifics of the law please visit the Texas Tribune article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.