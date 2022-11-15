UTC celebrated Veterans Day and hosted several activities to honor the sacrifices that veterans of the United States Armed Forces have made throughout their lives.
Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 11 annually, marks the day that World War I ended in 1918 and commemorates veterans who have fought and are continuing to fight in every war.
On Friday, Nov. 11, the UTC ROTC commenced the day with a Flag Run around downtown Chattanooga followed by The Chancellor’s Veterans Day Luncheon for all students, faculty and staff that are active-duty soldiers as well as food trucks sponsored by donors and hosted by UTC Veteran and Military Affairs.
At the Chancellor’s Veterans Day Luncheon, the group was joined by their keynote speaker, UC Foundation Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, Don Reising, who served in the United States Army from 1995 to 1999 and the Ohio Army National Guard from 1999 to 2005.
U.S. Army Capt. Stuart Allgood, department head for Military Science at UTC and who oversees the UTC Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, opened the luncheon and shared his sentiments about Veterans Day and what it means to him.
“Every different soldier has a different respect for Veterans Day due to their experiences,” Allgood said, “I spent eight years in Afghanistan and time in Eastern Europe in 2019. Veterans Day is a day to appreciate soldiers and the sacrifices they make to preserve freedom.”
With approximately 400 veterans and students involved in the military enrolled at UTC, Allgood shared how meaningful it was to be a part of such a vibrant community.
“The university is extremely veteran friendly, so they are the driving factor behind all of the events,” Allgood said, “It’s nice to get that shared community aspect to show what we do and the real life ramifications.”
In addition to the Flag Run, food trucks and Chancellor’s Veterans Day Luncheon, the UTC ROTC also had their sixth annual TAPS performance across UTC’s campus.
Known as the TAPS Project, trumpet players from across the greater Chattanooga area, including faculty, staff and students, gathered to play “Taps” in honor of deceased soldiers.
Through the sacrifices, time and contributions that veterans and active military members give by being away from their families and support system, the military community is their “shoulder to lean on” as mentioned by Allgood.
“It’s nice to have not only a city, but also a community that understands the sacrifices that they make. Thanking them for their service, showing support at parades are things we like to see. Our goal is to strengthen ties with the community because without the local community there isn’t that value.”
