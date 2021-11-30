Now that the semester is coming to an end and my senior year is halfway over, I am beginning to think to myself, “What’s about to happen next?” The mere thought of it honestly frightens me a little more and more as I inch closer to graduation.
Over the holidays I was bombarded with the question, “What do you want to do after you graduate?” And the truth is, I am not really sure. Does anyone actually end up doing what they planned on doing career wise? If so, what did that timeline look like?
Being a student is so central to me and is all I have known since pre-school. I have always had a general life plan and career path in mind. However, part of me fears what will happen if I reach those goals and I am not satisfied. Another part of me knows that will probably happen and I have to come to terms with it being okay.
Some of my friends will probably become instantly successful after college. I will probably envy them because I am not yet there. This is one thing I am still trying to do but we all have to avoid getting caught in the trap of comparison.
Some of the adults in my life went to school with a set goal in mind and ended up finding work that is the polar opposite of their majors. But it is something they found that they love and I admire their mental perseverance.
Whatever happens after college I know will not be the final stage. We each have one foot on the ladder and it is exciting that soon enough we get to climb it. Be patient. It just takes an open mind and the time to find the right direction to go in.
