This editorial piece is a direct response to The Echo’s features editor Maddie Van Horn’s article entitled “Marvel’s Eternals Left Me Eternally Unsatisfied.”
As noted in the title, she was left disappointed by Marvel’s most recent MCU addition, while I am more excited about the upcoming phases than ever before.
I feel like Van Horn and many other MCU fans forget is that it took time to build up the new characters and storylines to eventually make up the Avengers team.
Back in 2008, when the first Iron Man film was released, audiences weren’t as excited and knowledgeable about crucial Avengers characters. Most superhero fans knew more about Spider-Man or the Fantastic Four. It took many years and multiple films for the Avengers to obtain the legendary status that it has risen to, and fans should expect the same for the subsequent phases.
If we expect Avengers-level epicness so early on in developing this new storyline, fans will be severely disappointed with each new film.
With that being said, this was still an exceptional stand-alone film. The Eternals’ story is so different than anything we have seen before in the MCU, and it was honestly refreshing. It broke the monotony of Earth-born and created superheroes, Thor excluded. Marvel changed the way superhero stories could be told with this film, and I think we should expect more variety like this from them in the future.
This also addresses another of Van Horn’s points. We cannot expect future MCU movies to ride on the coattails of the Avengers any longer. They have had their run - over a decade of it - and it is time to move on to other characters and teams. All of these stories will still be connected to the Avengers, as we’ve seen in The Eternals, but it will continue to build off of them rather than depend on them.
I am so excited to see what else Marvel has in store in the upcoming decade or so. I’m sure we’ll all be just as thrilled with the developments as we were with the Avengers.
