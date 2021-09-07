BookTok, the side of TikTok for book nerds, has inspired me to purchase plenty of interesting novels that a variety of other readers highly recommend. The latest 400 page book that I finished was “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
This book had a plot line that I honestly did not expect. Initially, I saw “seven husbands” and immediately made conclusions about the protagonist as a cliché, flamboyant actress and did not consider any interesting reasons behind all of those husbands.
This romantic, psychological fiction novel begins with a mediocre journalist, Monique Grant, being handpicked by Evelyn Hugo, a grand Hollywood actress in her late 80’s, to write about a dress auction for a magazine. The actress, however, has other ideas.
She proposes a biography that goes into detail about her life and lovers, a story that could make this journalist millions. Hugo then retells her life in perfect detail to a person she just met.
Throughout the duration of the interviews, Grant wonders to herself about why an actress living such a private life wants her to write a biography. As you may assume, there is a good reason for writing it-- and finding out why is the motivation for many readers picking up the book.
The novel is divided into short chapters and parts that draw distinct lines of separation from one husband to another. These divisions display Hugo in different stages of life, good or bad.
Grant and Hugo interchange every other chapter to discuss their side of the story, allowing the reader to gain insight into both of their minds. I personally like when authors choose to write in this method because it gives the reader different perspectives to follow, so they can choose what to make of each character individually.
Hugo discusses her hardships and the sad reality of living in Hollywood, but emphasizes that throughout it all there is one constant that brings her joy. She begins her story with her rise to stardom and tells Grant, as well as readers, her story of how she escaped poverty in New York to become Hollywood’s “It girl” on her own terms.
There were many turning points throughout the book where I audibly gasped. Reid excelled in expressing each character’s emotion as Hugo told it.
I highly recommend this book to anyone who wants a quick read. It not only discusses love, but also the tragedies that come with it when living as an actress worried about her every move. As Hugo tells about her life, Grant picks up some lessons and applies them to her own experiences. The actress’s determination and will to live for herself later in life inspired Grant and may also inspire the audience; there were many memorable quotes readers will appreciate.
