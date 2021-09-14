As an avid YouTube fanatic and constant social media scroller, I see the call-out posts almost daily. Cancel culture, which aims to take away the platform of a celebrity, influencer, politician, or sometimes “normal” person who has done something inappropriate or wrong, is not helping anyone.
Cancel culture on the surface seems to have good intentions. If someone did something worth criticizing, we should criticize, right? Well, from the accounts of canceling I have seen in the past year, it seems it does not really do anything. Most of the time, someone may lose a few social media followers or be the topic of ridicule for about a month, but with the vast pool of content at our fingertips, the wrongs are eventually forgotten. Additionally, the way that people go about canceling the subject is often really just cyberbullying.
A popular example that comes to mind is James Charles, influencer and social media makeup guru. Without diving into the major ins and outs of the influencers “scandals,” basically, Charles has done many inappropriate things since his fame began and even before.
When the instances came to light, a flood of call-out posts, threats, memes, and other content were created and posted, targeting Charles and calling for his apology or change in behavior-- all of which seems fine. Like I stated, criticize those who should be criticized. But the way it is handled is often almost shameful. The occasional threats and exaggerated ridicule are sometimes just as inappropriate as the “scandal” that has happened. Is threatening someone’s life really necessary because someone did something morally wrong?
Again, this is said without knowing or really caring about the specific drama surrounding James Charles--just in the general case of cancel culture. It seems a bit much at times.
Our need to feel like we have a say in matters bigger than us sometimes drives us to push a little too far in order to be heard. When, in reality, these celebrities still sit in their mansions with their millions of followers and countless brand deals, maybe hearing our ridicule, but it does not seem to do much. They will be just a topic for a few weeks, then we move onto the next event and possibly a new scandal. It is an endless cycle.
Without rambling further, I suppose my main point is this: we need to stop glorifying these people who we see make poor decisions time and time again. Most of these celebrities or influencers have bad intentions--stop giving them a platform. Stop talking about them and gawking at their every move. Do not give your energy to these people who typically do not care about their fans, as they just want the money and fame.
Either direct your comments to those who are making a difference or provide interesting content without being problematic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.