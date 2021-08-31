In February 2019, my sophomore year of college, I finally decided to take my family's advice and get a job at a local restaurant. I was incredibly nervous and worried it would overwhelm me--which it did, but I am so glad I stuck with it.
I get funny looks when I’m asked where I work. Often, the stereotype of servers is that they were not good or smart enough for anything else and landed in the service industry. But having worked in this business, I can say that is far from the truth in most cases. While, for me, it is only a job that is paying my bills while I finish my college degree, many of my coworkers have made a career out of serving. In my opinion, serving, bartending, cooking, and many other positions in the service field are very commendable and require a lot of hard work.
Through my time working in a restaurant, I have learned so many valuable skills--skills that probably would have taken me years and several different professions to acquire. However, with serving, I gained them all under one roof.
I have learned to multitask and prioritize properly. There are times when I have been hit with several different tasks that need to all be done in a very short time and my job was to get them done in the most efficient way possible.
From this I have learned to problem solve and communicate well. Guests may not always be right--though they wish they were--but it is part of my job to handle the situation as best I can and hopefully let everyone leave happy.
Similarly, I may not always be right. I have learned to accept that I make mistakes and shouldn’t let them ruin my day. With so many moving parts, it is easy to mess up here and there. Laugh it off, fix it, and go on. I have realized I can not let every small criticism or complication make me upset.
I value patience. I, myself, have had to learn to be patient with guests, coworkers, and management. Once I learned to slow down and have a bit of empathy, my days felt easier and much less chaotic.
I have learned the importance of teamwork. The restaurant would fail if we did not all help each other out. When you have a chance, check on your neighbor. There is probably something you can do for them.
On top of all of the skills I have learned, I have met some of the most helpful, trustworthy people through my job. I have coworkers and regulars I can laugh or cry with, and I feel like that is very valuable. They come from all different lifestyles, classes, and ages. They are people I love and value who I may not have ever encountered had it not been for my job in the restaurant. I met my now fiancé through this job and I couldn’t be more thankful.
Your place of employment does not define you, but if it does, let it be the great parts of you. Work is what you make it. Having a positive attitude and valuing the skills and relationships you can gain from it is what is important.
