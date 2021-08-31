Social media has the capacity to be a great tool for social change. Through providing free services to connect, communicate, and share conversations with wide audiences, social media sites seem as if they may induce more empathy and understanding among users.
The problem is that this doesn’t happen. The internet does not foster profitless aspects of our society, such as the challenges of emotional growth, kindness, or connection. If social media improved people for the better, many of us would leave it. We would go offline.
Above all else, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook are private companies. They do everything in their power to maintain their revenue streams by keeping people dependent on their services.
Social media thrives on anger. Algorithms encourage people to become and stay enraged, regardless of political affiliations or personal beliefs.
No matter who you choose to follow on social media, it is likely that you will eventually encounter upsetting content. Whether showing up in the form of a recommended video or “content you may like,” social media companies purposefully feed their users the perfect combination of anger, contentment, and dissatisfaction to ensure they keep scrolling.
Enter the supposed solution to these harmful algorithms: infographics aimed at encouraging togetherness, healing, and social justice. These posts, often coming from accounts with massive followings, such as @feminist on Instagram, typically express a moderate-left stance on a current affairs issues in short, vague headlines.
Most exemplary of this, a recent post from @feminist simply stating, “we need everyone to do anything,” gathered 28,506 likes. This account, notably, is quietly run by two businessmen.
Instagram infographics are inherently reductive. They compress complex, deeply embedded social issues into cutesy phrases and catchlines encouraging groupthink. They leave little room for nuance or detail. Frequently, they come from unknown sources. Though operating under the guise of promoting social change, they offer little substance. What can one actually do with the messages “prioritize mental health” or “why plastic is rubbish”?
Most often, Instagram infographics simply serve to fulfill the idea that those who repost or share them have accomplished something. They’re gold star stickers for social media profiles. Sharing a message, which is typically too middle-ground to actually say anything progressive, is not enough to inspire social change. It must accompany an action. Otherwise, it's a false victory.
Obviously, exceptions to the rule exist. These are found in posts engaging specific communities to organize, to complete a task together. Examples include posts advertising political protests, mutual aid events, and neighborhood improvement opportunities, such as community gardening.
The best option for social media users seeking to foster change in their communities is to log off. Delete your social media accounts. Stop letting social media giants make a profit off your anger. Don't buy into passive, faux solutions. Spend time with your neighbors, your peers, and your classmates. Talk. See. Go out and do.
