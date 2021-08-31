In today's society, going to college remains a big deal. For many, going to college is a rite of passage. For others, it can be filled with many challenges that make finishing school much harder.
As I get closer to finishing college, the question of whether it will all be worth it seems to occur to me more and more.
With the rising cost of going to college, I can easily see why some would be hesitant about going. This was the case for me.
Last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was still attending my local community college. Money was a big concern for me and I wanted to ensure I would get the best education I could get.
For me, online classes did not feel like the college experience I wanted. I thought maybe two years of school was enough. After a talk with my parents, I had some encouragement to keep going.
My parents always stressed the importance of education and how it can get you places. They wanted me to have a college where I could learn on my own, as well as develop myself and make connections.
When I first came to UTC, I was lost and still trying to figure things out. Now, I can say I have learned a lot and feel I have grown as a person.
College is more than just the classes you attend or the assignments you turn in. It is an experience filled with highs and lows. In the end, you may end up better than when you were when you first came.
So, is college worth it? For me, I think it is. Even though it has been hard, I know that my experiences have helped shape me into a better person equipped to face the world.
