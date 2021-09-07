Earlier this week, Texas implemented a new law, SB 8, that restricts the options a woman has if she desires to have an abortion.
It pains me deeply that thousands of women are losing their rights to their own bodily autonomy. I’m fearful of what this means for our future, because other states may soon follow in Texas’ lead.
What choices will women be left with?
Most of us will never have to face those choices. However, there are women out there who have already experienced incredibly painful situations that have forced them to consider alternative options. For Texas to limit these options before many women even recognize that they need them is suppressive in itself.
This situation reminds me of a line from one of my favorite Frank Ocean songs. "What is your woman? Is she just a container for the child?," he asks.
Additionally, the manner in which the court system is enforcing their decision is absurd to me. SB 8 will not be enforced by government officials. This law, instead, allows any citizen to sue any individual who takes part in an abortion past 6 weeks of conception.
Is it not unusual to others that a state can give power to unidentified vigilanties, those not only limited to the citizens of the state of Texas, to become bounty hunters on their behalf?
I think this conversation has become so fixated on where the line has been drawn that we have strayed away from the most fundamental question.
Who gets to draw the line?
