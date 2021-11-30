This semester felt less uncanny valley than previous pandemic times, but it still didn’t feel right. Though the majority of students were back on campus and in person classes resumed, the overall tension of the campus seemed to remain raised.
I personally spent the most time on campus this semester since the onset of the pandemic. Studying in the library, working on campus, and reporting to in-person classes all drove this decision. I felt safer doing these things this semester as Covid-19 news finally receded and people adhered to safety precautions. However, this bubble was fragile.
Perhaps the sense of frailty felt on campus now is because of the remaining threat of Covid-19, finals week, or because we’ve all forgotten how to be normal. The virus stopped breaking headlines early into the semester, only to return within the last week as a new variant emerged. While media attention shifted elsewhere, students could catch their breath.
The announcement of the Omicron variant has restored whatever anxiety was expelled during those moments of perceived safety. Within a week, the lightened campus Covid-19 safety requirements lost their charm.
This semester was certainly better. It reminded me of my college experience before the pandemic. Maybe that’s the problem, though: it just reminded me. It was close, but it missed the mark. I hope the Spring semester brings new, fulfilling student experiences, rather than the liminal space offered by the Fall.
