Horrifying, disgusting, exciting and nausea inducing. Those are all words I'd use to describe dating in college. From the fear of commitment to the terrifying reality of emotional immaturity, the dating world is a scary place to be in your twenties.
As someone who is freshly immersed into single life after a long term relationship, I’m experiencing a new aspect of college that I never could’ve prepared for.
I’m a senior in college who hasn’t been single since high school, so the ever popular trend of dating apps was uncharted territory for me. So of course, I downloaded Tinder to see what all the fuss was about. Bright eyed and bushy tailed, I created my profile and dove head first into the digital dating world.
Almost instantly, my eager smile turned into a suppressed gag. Whether it was the “sugar daddies” looking for their next willing victim or the 30 year old men asking for my “snap”, it was an immediate no from me.
I quickly deleted the app, retracted my single and ready to mingle mindset, and decided it was time to focus on myself instead. While dating in college may seem appealing at first glance, I’ve discovered it’s not always worth the hassle.
Rather than giving my time and energy to someone who’s frontal lobe isn’t even fully developed yet, I’ve begun pouring myself into meaningful female friendships.
Through these uplifting friendships and taking time for self reflection, I’ve discovered the intimacy of being alone with my thoughts. When in a relationship with a partner, we often neglect ourselves and seek validation through their eyes instead of our own.
Next time you find yourself hunting for a quick ego boost, don't mindlessly swipe left or right until you find the next person to prove your self worth. The momentary satisfaction of a “match” pales in comparison to the lasting fulfillment of self appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.