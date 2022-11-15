Harry Styles broke into the acting scene in 2017 with his first role as Alex in the war movie “Dunkirk,” but Styles’s acting chops have improved tremendously since then. Harry played Jack Chambers, the leading man, in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” a psychological thriller set in a dystopian society.
I want to preface this by saying that I am a huge Harry Styles fan, so I may be a bit biased when it comes to Mr. Styles. With that being said, I really liked “Don’t Worry Darling.” It was a fun movie, but Harry was not the star of the show by a long shot. His co-star, Scream Queen Florence Pugh, was a real showstopper. Her acting is top-notch, and you can’t help but watch her in awe whenever her character is on the screen.
Although I thoroughly enjoyed “Don’t Worry Darling,” but it was nothing ground-breaking. The best Harry Styles movie thus far would come out one month later, “My Policeman.”
All the hype built up around “Don’t Worry Darling” kind of drowned out any publicity for “My Policeman,” which is really a shame considering “My Policeman” is a much better movie overall.
Not only is the storyline more compelling, but Harry’s acting has extremely improved. It looked like he was excited to be there. You could tell the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in the 1950s that marries a schoolteacher and has a same-sex affair with his good friend, really meant something to him.
“My Policeman” is honestly one of the best new movies I’ve seen in a while. The raw emotion displayed in the characters can be felt through the screen. You feel deeply for all three of the main characters, each struggling with their own problems within the twisted situation at hand.
If you haven’t seen “My Policeman” yet, I recommend watching it as soon as possible. Whether you’re a Harry Styles fan or not, this movie will blow your mind for all the right reasons.
I semi-forced my fiancé to watch it with me, and by the time the movie was over he was in tears telling me how much better it was than “Don’t Worry Darling” (which I also forced him to watch). The powerful message behind “My Policeman” is something I think we all could learn a few things from. Embrace the ones you love. Don’t be afraid of those feelings. Don’t waste your time pretending to be someone you’re not.
To quote the man himself, Harry Styles, “the reason why the story is so devastating is because ultimately, to me, the whole story is about wasted time…There are just complexities in every part of the story, which is what makes it so interesting.”
