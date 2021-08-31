In the light of Covid-19, there are many towns that have not gotten the support or help that is needed.
Throughout northern Georgia, the vaccine rates have plummeted due to lack of FDA approval. Most small counties believe that without FDA approval, the vaccine is not safe for them or their families.
It is completely understandable that individuals want to protect themselves from Covid-19, but many counties also have regulations when it comes to the vaccine. Many community members within these counties are following regulations given by their job and the state. This leads to the question of whether community members are not wanting the vaccine due to beliefs or guidelines.
Within Georgia law, the state issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from imposing different regulations without proof of vaccination. Many people in the state are still struggling with rules given by employers, even with the rules from the state. Counties with higher populations and larger cities have higher chances of vaccinations, whereas smaller counties within the state have not gotten the resources or help needed during the pandemic. This has led to an influx in the virus and the rates of people being quarantined.
A difficult situation the people within Georgia are facing is the mandate for the Covid-19 vaccine.
The stress of a vaccine mandate by the Health Department will give community members harsh decisions regarding employment. With Chattanooga being so close to Georgia, many areas within the state of Tennessee are being affected due to relocation and employment. The state of Georgia is within low economic status, just as other states. This is due to many factors, but may also be attributed to the rising rates of Covid-19 and the disbanding of assistance.
With mandates within jobs and the unemployment rate getting higher, many community members are at a standstill.
