Everyone knows college is the best time in almost every person's life. You meet friends, find love, and do all the things your hometown could never offer.
My advice: enjoy it. Do all the things you’ve always wanted to do. Study abroad, flunk a class, go to some parties.
But when all is said and done, dial it in. Focus on your goals and floor it. Attack your future with as much force and energy as you have with all of your other shenanigans.
I’m going to level with you. When I was a freshman, I used college as my personal playground. It was the first time I was away from my parents and the watchful eyes of my small-ish town. I goofed off, partied a lot, let my grades drop, and lost the scholarship of a lifetime. It was only after hitting this low point that I realized I needed to kick it into third gear.
I joined the school paper, became an editor, juggled multiple jobs and internships, and have maintained killer grades.
To say it in the most cliche way imaginable: if I can do it, so can you.
Really, all you have to do is care a little. Truly think about your future and figure out how you’re gonna get there. In no time, college will spit you out. If you’re not ready, you’ll be back in your childhood bedroom.
You never know who you might impress with your drive and work ethic. I have been in multiple positions already where my mentors and supervisors have offered their help with finding future careers just because I work hard and have developed a talent for what I do.
Just try it out. I bet it’ll be a life-changing decision.
