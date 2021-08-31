How many times have you heard someone say they want to quit their nine to five office job? While many college students graduate and enter the workforce, some of us are fighting for a structural change in office jobs.
I believe the traditional nine to five office job is dying out, and for good reason. Because Gen Z watched our parents struggle through two major recessions in our lifetimes, we are hungry for change. That change must start with examining the issues in our current system.
If quarantine taught us anything, it is that an eight hour workday is completely unnecessary. Many corporate employees have been working from home for the past year and report they only need four to five hours to complete their daily tasks. I could not tell you how many times I have heard millennials joking about how they send three emails per day and spend the rest of the day browsing Zillow.
In a way, Covid-19 allowed America to test out what it would be like to abolish the nine to five office job, and it was proven that we need a change. Productivity skyrocketed over quarantine. People got a taste of a healthy work-life balance while still logging more work hours than ever before. No one wants to return to the cubicle.
Another reason to reevaluate the traditional nine to five workday is its incompatibility with creativity. Our brains are simply not designed to work for eight hours straight, five days per week. Creativity is best sparked by taking breaks and living life.
Relatedly, the traditional job model does not support a healthy work-life balance. Working eight hours per day may sound minimal, until one calculates all the time it takes to commute, prepare for the next day, and to actually enjoy life.
So, what is the solution?
Ultimately, we need to acknowledge that changing the way things have always been can be scary. However, it can also bring about more productivity and a healthier lifestyle for the working class. This could mean having a four day work week or shorter work days. Whatever the solution may be, it is time for a change.
The American dream of working the same job for over 30 years is not exactly a dream for many of Gen Z. As someone heading into the workforce in the next two years, I know I would prefer working for companies that challenge the status quo rather than maintain it.
Working is a means for living, but we must stop romanticizing a lifestyle that has much room for improvement. Although Dolly Parton herself romanticizes the office job lifestyle in her hit song, “9 to 5,” I believe the traditional nine to five job will meet some much needed changes in the future.
