The Chattanooga Mocs got their first win of the season on Saturday night, defeating Kennesaw State 27-20. The Mocs are back on track and now sit at 1-1 heading into Southern Conference play as they continue to learn about themselves each week. As much as they may learn about themselves, they also show us their attributes, good and bad, every Saturday.
Chase Artopoeus is the Real Deal
In his first two collegiate starts, UCLA transfer quarterback Chase Artopoeus has accounted for over 300 yards of total offense by himself in both games. His years sitting and learning under Chip Kelly are now paying dividends as Artopoeus is playing spectacular football at the FCS level. After one difficult quarter at North Alabama, he’s looked like a completely different quarterback.
Artopoeus went 23 of 28 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one interception. He’s thrown two picks on the season, both the result of a tipped pass that hit his intended receiver’s hands. Granted, they weren’t great throws, but it’s a sign that he’s adept at making the right decision and not putting the ball in danger constantly.
The junior also ran for 50 yards on Saturday, showing his ability to improvise and make something out of nothing. A few big runs for Artopoeus were negated due to penalties, but he still had a big day on the ground.
When you combine Artopoeus’ talent and decision-making with a receiving core of Sam Phillips, Jamoi Mayes and Javin Whatley, the offense is going to be able to push the ball down the field and make plays. Artopoeus will now look to translate his success into conference play, but he’s looked every bit the quarterback the Mocs need.
The defense is starting to figure it out
After an atrocious showing at North Alabama, the Chattanooga defense turned it around against the Owls. Maybe it was coach Rusty Wright’s “come to Jesus” meeting last week, but the unit looked hungry.
The defense, which gave up 246 rushing yards on seven yards per carry at North Alabama, held dual threat quarterback Jonathan Murphy and the KSU offense to just 102 yards rushing on 2.9 yards per carry and just one rushing touchdown. The rushing total is the lowest in Kennesaw State history and Saturday was the first time KSU has ever been held scoreless at the half. Chattanooga also had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss for just the sixth time in Wright’s tenure as head coach.
We knew this defense was going to be good. The North Alabama game certainly concerned us all, but the unit is starting to find their groove. When the front seven is able to get after the quarterback and the secondary is in the right places, this defense can make plays.
Sam Phillips is in for a monster year
Phillips caught both his second and third touchdown passes of the season on Saturday night against a KSU defense that could not find answers for him. Although outgained by Jamoi Mayes, (112 yards to Phillips’ 98), Phillips seemed to have a stranglehold on the game. He caught 10 of his 11 targets and was there every time his quarterback needed him. It felt like every big, momentum-swinging play ended in Phillips catching an out route past the sticks for a first down.
When you put a guy like Phillips alongside Mayes and Javin Whatley, it’s hard to guard everyone. Add in a talented quarterback like Artopoeus, and this wide receiver room is going to eat all year long. The Phillips-Artopoeus connection is strong, and I think it will result in a big year for Phillips.
Ailym Ford can, and will, figure it out
It’s very well known how special of a running back Ailym Ford is. So well-known in fact that he’s likely to face stacked boxes every weekend. This was certainly seen against Kennesaw as Ford rushed 17 times for 58 yards for an average of 3.4 yards per carry.
Stacked boxes along with a developing offensive line have been making things difficult for Ford. Despite these challenges, Ford is bound to get back on track. Every carry, he runs with an aggression that is unmatched, and things tend to work out for running backs like that.
If the passing attack continues to look as stout as it has, defenses will eventually have to respect it. This will lighten up the box for Ford and open up running lanes. He’s quite capable of bouncing off tackles, frequently putting defenders on the ground, but continuous waves of tacklers can bring him down in time.
Ford now has 3,951 career rushing yards, third in school history, and his slow start will not stop him from chasing that record.
This team needs to learn how to win
With all the talent the Mocs have on the field, they still feel almost immature at times. Coming out last week and going down 21-0 before coming back, taking the lead and coughing it back up is definitely not Wright’s game script.
This week, they found themselves up 27-10 with 10 minutes to go. Kennesaw State marched down the field, scoring a touchdown before intercepting Artopoeus inside the UTC 30 yard-line. The defense was able to hold the Owls to a field goal, making the score 27-20 with about four minutes left.
Chattanooga went three and out on their ensuing drive, giving KSU one last chance. Fortunately for the Mocs, Ben Brewton, Jay Person and Quay Wiggles were able to step up and make big plays to snuff out the Owls comeback.
The fact remains that the Mocs took a 17-point lead and squandered it within 7 minutes to give Kennesaw State a chance to win what should have ended in a blowout. As much as they found a way to win, it also looked like they were trying their hardest to lose.
This football team needs to learn how to keep itself out of positions that make winning difficult. When you’re up three scores in the fourth quarter, you cannot turn the ball over in your own territory. Conversely, you cannot get punched in the mouth in the first quarter and go down three scores yourself.
If this team can make the right plays at the right times, it’s got a chance to be very good. If they continue shooting themselves in the foot, it could be a long year.
