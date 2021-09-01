The Chattanooga Mocs women’s soccer team lost 1-2 in the final seconds of golden goal extra time against Belmont Friday night.
The Lady Mocs sprinted out of the gate by pouncing on a 1-0 lead with a Samantha Shaw goal, and the assist coming from her sister, Maggie Shaw, in the 12th minute of the game. It was Samantha Shaw’s second goal of the year.
Maggie Shaw helped lead the attack with multiple through ball passes to the offense. Maggie Shaw was more involved with the offense than your usual defender.
“She has the freedom to join the attack,” said Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney. “It is tough for teams to handle.”
AK Anderson had a narrow miss on a back post shot in the 40th minute. After staving off multiple Belmont attacks late in the first half, the Lady Mocs went into halftime with the 1-0 lead.
Keeping pace with their efforts before the half, Belmont scored a header to the back post that evens the game at 1-1 in the 48th minute. A back and forth effort between the two teams amounts to zero goals for the remainder of regulation.
A golden goal extra time follows, sudden death overtime, continuing a trend of offensive attacks that fall short. As the final seconds counted down, a cross by the Belmont opposition landed perfectly inside the penalty box and then a quick strike to the back of the net. Belmont claimed victory with 12 seconds remaining.
Belmont’s offense compiled 12 shots, nine were on goal, compared to UTC’s five shots, with three being on goal. Abbey Sadler, goalkeeper, ended with seven saves in total.
After suffering a heartbreaking loss, McKinney said “You celebrate the victories, but you pick each other up after defeats.” As the Lady Mocs traveled to face Tennessee Tech, McKinney said, “There’s one thing they (Lady Mocs) always give us, and it's that they fight to the very end no matter what the results will be.”
