Sweat dripping onto the mats, the booming of takedown drills echoing throughout the auxiliary gym, students at East Hamilton High School are doing something that would have sounded like a pipe dream just four months ago: wrestling practice.
Late February, a week after the team returned home from the TSSAA Tennessee State Wrestling Championships with two medalists, the news made its way to the wrestlers that their entire coaching staff had resigned and their wrestling room was being reallocated as a weight room.
For junior Aaron Waller, who was introduced to the sport in the second grade after watching old VHS tapes of his dad wrestling, the news was a harsh turnaround of emotion.
“It was kind of hopeless,” Waller said. “We went from a [freshman] medalist... and just a hopeful year coming, and then we didn't have a room to practice in all summer.”
To add on to an already difficult situation, Waller along with several other wrestlers were given the task of helping to clear out their old room.
“We didn't know it was gonna happen until we walked into our weight training class and all of a sudden they were moving our mats out of our room,” he said. “It was heartbreaking, especially since one of our seniors was in there and he had just medalled. So just having that happen and making him move it also just hurt because... his final moments of the wrestling team [were] having to move us out.”
And this was the state of the school’s wrestling program, or lack thereof, until July when the team finally found Eric Mountian, their new head coach, through a chance meeting at a fundraising event.
Mountain, a UTC alumnus and former Cleveland Middle School head coach since 2008, was brought on board a little more than two weeks later and has since recruited two assistant coaches, Fabian Gutierrez and Cooper Reiniche, both of whom have taken to the new team well.
“I wasn’t nervous at all until I showed up and then the first day they're all smiling saying ‘Hi coach, nice to meet you. My name’s so and so.’ And of course I had to struggle because I had to learn like 20 of them out of the gate,” Cooper Reiniche said. “Now I got most of them, but it’s just like I’ve said I think a million times… already, they’re just a great group of kids.”
Gutierrez, however, is still adjusting to the role of a coach, having been on the other side of things for the past six years while wrestling for UTC.
“It’s been a hard transition just because I’ve always been an athlete. Like I said, I’ve always had someone… to look up to. But now I’ve taken that position of being these kids' role model and I’m just trying to do my best at that,” Fabian Gutierrez said.
Regardless of any growing pains, Mountain, Gutierrez and Reiniche have brought this program back to life by joining on as coaches.
The team has gone from an empty room, an empty coach roster and an empty season schedule to a consistent 18 kids or more in just the preseason practices, a coaching staff with more than six decades of experience with the sport and a season packed with nearly two dozen duals and tournaments as well as a few home matches.
But Head Coach Eric Mountain is not content to just keep things the way they were. In fact, he has ambitious plans for East Hamilton Wrestling beyond even that of the high school.
Along with the high school team itself, Mountain plans to create a pipeline of younger kids moving into the program via a Kindergarten through 12 grade wrestling club that will garner more interest early on and eventually feed these future wrestlers into the high school.
According to the coach, this strategy has made the likes of Bradley and Cleveland High Schools what they are today in the world of high school wrestling in Tennessee.
“It’s a pipeline of kids that have wrestled. They learn the system and they know like ‘I’m going to be a Cleveland wrestler. I’m going to be the next state champion,'" Mountain said.
But as Mountain reiterated the first step is focusing on what’s in front of them right now.
“It is not something that you can build overnight. It takes a long, long time,” he said. “All I know right now is what’s the present and the immediate and so I’m trying to make the biggest impact that I can right now.”
And it would seem that impact has already been felt by some on the team.
“[Wrestling] just taught me how to deal with the highs and the lows of life in general, of coming so close to winning and then having it stripped away,” Waller said. “I’m just super hopeful for this team and the teams that follow after me. I think with our new coaching staff and a different idea and view, people are gonna have to watch out for East Hamilton Wrestling.”
