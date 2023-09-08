After a disappointing loss last weekend against North Alabama, the Chattanooga Mocs turn their attention to a week two matchup at home against Kennesaw State. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools, despite KSU being just 94 miles away from Finley Stadium.
🚨Back at home this weekend🚨#GoMocs #ClimbTheMtn🏔️ pic.twitter.com/u6EYT36tUF— Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) September 6, 2023
In just the program’s ninth year of existence, Kennesaw State is transitioning up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) next season. The Owl’s last season of FCS play means they are independent of their former Big Sky Conference, giving them their first opportunity to match up with the Mocs.
The Owl offense had a strong showing last week as they took on Tusculum in a 38-7 beatdown. Long Beach Community College transfer quarterback Jonathan Murphy showed off his versatile playstyle, throwing for 219 yards and rushing for 90 while accounting for three total touchdowns.
Fellow West Coast quarterback Chase Artopoeus had quite the game himself, amassing 311 yards passing and two touchdowns of his own in the 41-27 loss to UNA. The UCLA transfer took about a quarter to settle in but once he did, the Mocs offense took off. The combination of Ailym Ford rushing the ball to the tune of nearly four yards per carry and receivers Javin Whatley, Jamoi Mayes and Sam Phillips making big plays downfield helped UTC come back from their 21-point hole.
Most football games are hard to win if you find yourself down by 21 at any point in the game. Although they made it competitive, even taking the lead at one point, they didn’t have enough left in the tank to finish the job. Getting off to a slow start against this Kennesaw State team would most likely be curtains for the Mocs.
North Alabama’s quarterback was certainly mobile but not to the same level as KSU’s Murphy. His spectacular 55-yard touchdown run last week shows his dynamic ability to score on any given play. An offense that can run the ball like that is a danger to any team because of how they can milk the clock. If the Mocs get punched in the mouth early this weekend, they’ll have sparse opportunities to punch back.
MURPH MAGIC IS ONCE AGAIN BACKYou up, @SportsCenter?📺 https://t.co/JdMf6hDFCr 📻 https://t.co/8WfLnG5HeE #GoldStandard | #EAT pic.twitter.com/3tXXuze84B— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) September 1, 2023
Murphy’s extraordinary touchdown is the exact type of play that the Mocs cannot allow. Four touchdowns of 20 yards or more last week is what put them away, so they’ll need to flip the script this week. Missed tackles and blown coverages are what allowed those plays, but head coach Rusty Wright is optimistic about correcting those mishaps heading into the home opener.
“All of [what went wrong] at UNA is fixable,” Wright said. “We just didn't do things that we'd been doing up until this point. [We need to] harness the good stuff and learn from the mistakes.”
Fortunately for the Chattanooga defense, the Owls don’t have a Takairee Kennebrew (172 yards, three TDs against UTC last week). Kennesaw State’s leading receiver last week was tight end Caron Kent, who caught three passes for 36 yards. That knowledge can help the defense to focus on the explosive signal caller and prevent big plays.
As Wright said last week, “You pretty much know what we’re going to do. 0’s going to get the football and we’ve got three wideouts. Defensively, we’re going to be in the right spots.”
UTC did exactly that last week. For about 35 minutes.
If the level of execution they displayed during their 27-point run can be replicated for an entire game, this team will be just fine. The Mocs have the talent to both move the ball offensively and shut it down defensively, they just need to come out and do it.
Check out @GoMocs.com's fan info for Gameday Saturday at Finley!🗞️ https://t.co/nxBmQtA4mV#ClimbTheMtn pic.twitter.com/1ixCX5NvRG— Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) September 7, 2023
Saturday night will most definitely be an interesting one, as the two schools match up for the first and possibly last time. The Mocs and Owls kick off at 6 PM as UTC will try to get into the win column in front of their home crowd.
