Gylian Finch lined up to serve for match point, and without hesitation, the veteran striped the ball, sending it pummeling towards the left side of the Governors’ court. The ball skipped, and the opposing Austin Peay players looked up in disbelief. Finch’s ball had painted the left edge.
The Mocs' (6-1,0-0) hot start got even hotter on Wednesday night, as Finch’s match point ace caught them another “W” in the win column, beating the Austin Peay Governors (5-2, 0-0) 3-1. Chattanooga, just a year ago through their first seven games, accumulated a record of 2-5. Today, they sit at a radically improved record of 6-1. In Wednesday night’s match, the Mocs showcased that it’s not just one player getting the job done to get them to this point but their team as a whole. A group of players, all with different skill sets, coming together for one common goal.
Win matches.
The Mocs attack is headed by three players: Morgan Romano, Chard’e Vanzandt, and Finch. The three players all come with the common trait of power. Finch shows this power off with right-hand velocity shots while Romano mirrors with her left hand. The two Mocs are relentless. In the match against the Governors, both Romano and Finch continually put pressure on the Govs. Their rigorous play showed up in the stat sheet, with Romano leading all Mocs with 20 kills and Finch ending the match with 14 of her own.
And then there is Vanzandt. Vanzandt might have more power than anybody on the whole roster. She is able to get this extra “pop” by how high she can get in the air. It does not matter how tall you are. The 5-10 junior will get her shot off. The high-flying Vanzandt joined her two teammates in the double-digit kill department, finishing the match with 15.
The three Mocs have filled a void that needed to be filled heading into this season. That being the contributions from last year’s 2022 Moc redshirt senior Natalie Tyson. Tyson was the Mocs’ kill leader in 2022, finishing with 470. Through the first seven games, the three Mocs have already accounted for 251 kills. It's safe to say the 2023 Mocs are in good hands with their power-struck trio.
The list of Mocs contributing does not end there. Two players primarily featured in the front, Elaine Redman and Marcelle Baez-Carlo, both contribute in their own ways. Baez-Carlo does her damage up front, often erasing opponents' attacks with her blocking ability(on Wednesday night, she led all Mocs with five blocks). Redman, on the other hand, is often setting her teammates up to do damage. She was last year’s assist leader for Chattanooga with 688 and is on a similar trajectory this year, already racking up 234 assists. The two Mocs again contribute in different ways but are both extremely effective in what they do.
And lastly, there is the glue that keeps this whole Mocs team together: the junior libero, Paige Gallentine. Her effort is what stands out of all things. She is constantly scrambling around the courts, trying to find ways she can set her teammates up. Diving, trying to extend points. And most notably, communicating. She is constantly talking to her teammates, trying to get them in the right spots so they can succeed as a team. Her effort transcends throughout the whole team and is what really ties this whole team together.
These Mocs mentioned, and many more on the roster, are why this group has been so successful in the season's early stages. They look to continue their streak of success as they take on the Georgia State Panthers (3-3, 0-0) on Friday. The Mocs beat the Panthers earlier this season 3-2 on Aug.26.
(0) comments
