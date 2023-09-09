Chattanooga’s season-opening loss at North Alabama was nothing short of a disaster. It was the lowest of lows for UTC Coach Rusty Wright.
“I’ve never seen that football team that took the field at North Alabama,” said Wright. “In my five years here I’ve never seen a football team we’ve had play that bad all the way around.”
The senior-laden defense looked lost. The offense couldn’t get on the same page. Everything went wrong.
“We had a come to Jesus meeting Wednesday after practice,” said Wright. “I challenged them. Each and every one of them with… I can’t say what I challenged them with in here, but it was not good.”
Though the exact message may never be known, a few things are - it was powerful, and the players responded resoundingly with a 27-20 win over a tough Kennesaw State squad.
“It was intense. It was definitely not one that I want to re-live, but it had to be done and it had to be had. I’m glad it happened, and we definitely responded well,” said quarterback Chase Artopoeus.
Artopoeus, among others, was stellar in the win. The UCLA transfer threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 23/28 passing. His work on the ground was almost equally impressive. He consistently made something out of nothing, rushing for 52 yards.
“It’s huge… Everybody thinks he can’t run,” said Wright. “I don’t know why ‘cause dude can run.”
After previously being a walk-on and scout team QB under Chip Kelly, Artopoeus has looked like a budding star after his first two college games. The more he’s played, the better he’s looked.
“The best thing to do is to learn from a game,” said Artopoeus. “You’ve got that pressure. Every play counts. You don’t just get to have the coach blow the whistle and redo. You throw a pick, and that can really cost you the game. In practice, it’s on to the next play.”
A big reason for his success: the WR group - namely Sam Phillips. Phillips was almost always open, and his 10 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns showed it. Every time you looked up Artopoeus hit Phillips for a 10-yard gain on an out route.
“We knew they would give us some of those outs,” said Wright. “They have them up on film. Chase can throw it and Sam can catch it, so you just take the yards they give you.”
The chemistry between the two has been special through the first two games - something Artopoeus credits to connections made in the off-season.
“I like Sam a lot. I’ve known him for a good time. He’s one of the first guys I met when I first got here in January.” said Artopoeus. “I feel like we definitely got a little bit of chemistry in the off-season, and I think that has really paid dividends.”
Outside of one coverage breakdown, the defense looked like the squad they were slated to be pre-season. They held the rush-heavy Kennesaw State offense to just 102 rushing yards. That defense, combined with the Artopoeus-led passing attack and Ailym Ford rushing is a recipe for a special team.
“We have an opportunity to have a good football team,” said Wright. “We’ve got to figure out how to not shoot ourselves in the foot and continue to execute and give ourselves an opportunity to be a good football team.”
The Mocs almost beat themselves again late, allowing Kennesaw to cut a three-score game to one in just minutes. The Owls had a drive to tie it with two minutes remaining, but they made one final stand. A stand that could prove season-defining.
The Mocs will now look to build momentum as they host The Citadel next Saturday.
