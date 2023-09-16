After picking up their first victory of the season last Saturday over Kennesaw State, the Mocs open up Southern Conference play this weekend against The Citadel.
UTC enters this matchup 1-1 as the Bulldogs come to Finley Stadium with a record of 0-2. The early season has not been kind to The Citadel as it’s lost two matchups by 30 points or more, falling to Georgia Southern 34-0 and Campbell 56-7. Mocs head coach Rusty Wright, however, is not taking the Bulldogs lightly.
“They’re a lot closer to being a good football team than what their record is, and what the scores indicate,” Wright said in Tuesday’s press conference. “They’ll present us problems with some of the things they do. We’ll have to be buttoned up...because we’ll get their best shot Saturday.”
What mainly could give the Mocs problems is The Citadel’s Wing-T offense. The unorthodox formation and play-calling include a quarterback with a running back behind him as well as one by his side. The system includes rushing the ball on the majority of downs as the Bulldogs rushed 37 times last week compared to just 21 passing attempts. The power-rushing game can make time management difficult for coaches and has a chance to break for a big play on almost any given down. Junior Hayden Johnson was the focal point of the Wing-T last week, rushing for 44 of the team’s 157 yards on the ground.
The Mocs front seven, however, will attempt to shut the running game down. Jay Person, Ben Brewton, Quay Wiggles and Marlon Taylor have certainly worked all week at reading the offense. Person has 36 tackles and 5.5 for loss in four games against the Bulldogs, so he’ll look to keep his up his dominance. One of the strongest defenses on paper in the SoCon, they should be able to stop a team that’s scored just seven points on the season.
Although the Mocs and Bulldogs’ numbers on the ground are somewhat similar, the Chattanooga rushing attack seems to be struggling. Senior Ailym Ford has accounted for just 158 rushing yards on 41 carries across two games, good for just 3.6 yards per carry. Much of the UTC rushing game has been coming from quarterback Chase Artopoeus, whose 92 yards on the ground come from just 13 carries.
While Artopoeus’ work with his legs has been helpful for the Mocs, there’s no doubt they want to get Ford going. His smash-mouth running is what gets the offense moving and if he can get it going, the unit will be able to reach new heights.
Saturday could be the perfect game for Ford to find his groove. The Citadel has given up 200+ yards rushing in both of its first two contests and has shown an inability to prevent its opponent from moving the ball. Campbell raced the Bulldogs off the field to the tune of 613 total yards of offense while Georgia Southern went for 473. On top of that, his two games against The Citadel have seen him go for 210 total yards and four touchdowns.
As much as the offense wants to see Ford get going, it also hopes Artopoeus and the passing game don’t slow up. The junior quarterback has accounted for nearly 600 yards passing and five touchdowns in two games while the receiving trio of Sam Phillips, Jamoi Mayes and Javin Whatley have all averaged over 75 yards per game receiving. The big-play passing attack combined with Ford’s rushing could prove problematic for opposing defenses.
In all honesty, the Mocs should be expected to take care of business here. The Citadel hasn’t had a winning record in the SoCon since 2016, they have a first-year head coach in Maurice Drayton and Chattanooga just flat-out has more talent. Eight Mocs were selected to the preseason All-SoCon teams compared to none for The Citadel.
As Wright said though, The Citadel is going to give UTC their best shot. We’ll see if their best is enough as the Bulldogs take on the Mocs at 6 PM on Saturday at Finley Stadium.
