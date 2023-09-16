The first breath of Autumn reached Chattanooga just in time for UTC’s first Southern Conference matchup of this young football season. Gloomy, overcast weather set the backdrop for Mocs faithful tailgating hours before kickoff against The Citadel Bulldogs. From the press box, you could almost smell the charcoal grills burning.
This is a football Saturday at its finest.
UTC is very familiar with The Citadel, as the Mocs have played this program more than any other, this being the 57th matchup of all time. After the 48-3 beat down, the Mocs lead the series 35-20-2.
The Mocs' defense set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out on the first drive. UTC’s passing attack returned the favor and scored on their first possession. A 25-yard pass from Chase Artopoeus found Jamoi Mayes for a touchdown only five minutes into the game. Artopoeus kept it rolling, finishing the first quarter 7 for 8 passing with 112 yards and two touchdowns.
“He gets us into a lot of right spots”, said Head Coach Rusty Wright about his transfer quarterback.
It felt like the Mocs had it handled from the get-go.
Finley Stadium’s celebratory train whistle continued to sound throughout the second quarter. UTC was scoring so much that the whistle-blowers’ fingers must have been sore.
“You Dropped a Bomb On Me”, The Gap Band’s 1982 hit, played over the PA system late in the second quarter with very little energy left in the stadium. A tactic normally used to hype the crowd meant very little at this point. Most Mocs fans had probably already begun streaming the Vols game on their phone before the second quarter came to an end.
At the end of the first half, UTC led by a score of 31-3. The defense played with a tenacity that rivals that of anybody in the country. They forced two turnovers and held the Bulldogs to only 75 yards of total offense and just three points.
The offensive attack was anchored by Artopoeus’s strong performance through the air. Ailym Ford contributed 79 yards on the ground with one score.
Ford was the game’s leading rusher for both teams. His counterpart, The Citadel’s starting running back Cooper Wallace, graduated high school with Ford at West Florence High School in South Carolina. This presumably made for a special moment between the two after the game, with it being their last game against each other.
The Mocs got the ball to start the half and killed 6:03 off the clock on their first drive. A 27-yard field goal by Junior kicker Jude Kelley capped off the drive and felt like it ended the game already. That made the score 34-3 with a lot of football to play.
Few brave fans were still hanging in there to watch their beloved Mocs. They cheered excitedly while yours truly ordered a late 3rd quarter coffee. It turns out they weren’t excited about my cappuccino, but an absolute dart from Artopoeus to receiver Javin Whatley for an 18-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to make it 41-3.
The fat lady wasn’t singing, but absolutely wailing by this time in the game.
Backups on both teams were now getting valuable experience in a conference game. The bench, student section, and band were swagging and surfing under the guidance of Soulja Boy.
Despite a disappointing loss in the first week of the season, the Mocs have now won two in a row and are off to a perfect start in SoCon play.
Chase Artopoeus finished 12 for 16 passing, with 200 yards even and three scores. His favorite target was Jamoi Mayes, the Griffin, Ga native, who finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns. Ailym Ford contributed heavily with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Coach Wright kept it short and sweet in the post-game press conference.
“They made mistakes, we made them pay for them.”
He went on to note that the Mocs are at the start of a seven-week “gauntlet” with conference play now in full swing. The Mocs head south to Birmingham, for a matchup against Samford next weekend.
