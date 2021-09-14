UTC Soccer Falls to Tennessee 3-0

UTC’s Maggie Shaw(3) challenges UTK’s Mackenzie George(31) for the ball during their match last Sunday. Shaw is one of the five starters that played the whole 90 minute match for the Mocs while the Vols were able to substitute players more frequently. Sunday September 12th, 2021. (Photo by Logan Stapleton)

Chattanooga Mocs soccer team falls to 19th ranked Tennessee 3-0 after a second-half surge by the Vols.

A perfect Sunday night saw the Mocs and Volunteers face off for the first time since 2010. The Mocs were coming off a 3-1 victory over North Alabama. The Vols sought to extend their eight-game winning streak.

A valiant defensive effort staved off an excellent Vols offense in the first half of Sunday’s match. After being tied 0-0 at halftime, the Vols offense surged to a three-goal lead in the first 18 minutes of the second half.

A goal by Tennessee’s Taylor Huff in the 47th minute sparked the Vol attack. Soon after, two more goals in the 60th and 63rd minute netted in. The Mocs offense sputtered and failed to answer the onslaught of goals.

“They score a lot of goals so when you give them (Tennessee) space to attack they are really, really dangerous,” said Head Coach Gavin McKinney. “We’ve got room for improvements.”

Chattanooga compiled six shots with three being on goal. The Mocs had a break away opportunity in the first half, but Samantha Shaw’s shot went over the crossbar. Tennessee racked up 23 total shots with 12 being on goal.

UTC’s goalie, Abbey Saddler(1), and Kendra Mueller(27) block a shot on goal from UTK. Saddler ended the match with nine saves in total but it wasn’t enough to stop the final score, 3 to 0 UTK. Sunday September 12th, 2021. (Photo by Logan Stapleton)

Despite the three goals by Tennessee, goalkeeper Abbey Saddler turned in an impressive performance and had nine saves for the night. She led the Mocs defense that gave the Vols plenty of difficulties throughout the game.

Physical play between both teams was persistent throughout the game and riled up fans along the sideline. Both teams eclipsed over 10 fouls and a yellow card a piece.

The UTK Vols celebrate their third goal, securing their lead for the remainder of the match. The Vols ended the game with 23 shots, 12 of those being shots on goal, bringing the final score 3 to 0 UTK. Sunday September 12th, 2021. (Photo by Logan Stapleton)

The Mocs will take on Morehead State (2-4-1) on Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m., before opening up SoCon conference play. The Mocs will look to improve to four wins in the season and two wins at home.

“We’ve played really difficult competition up to now in our non-league (schedule) so I think that will serve us well when we open up SoCon play,” McKinney said.

 

