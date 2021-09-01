The Lady Mocs Volleyball team starts the season off with a 1-2 record after the Georgia State Invitational this weekend.
The first game against the Georgia State Panthers was a victory for the Mocs. The Mocs won the first set after gaining an 8-7 lead. Maia Rackel led the set with a total of six kills. The Panthers took advantage of an 8-1 lead to claim victory over the second set. The third set was the closest, but the Mocs took the victory with a score of 25-23. The Mocs sealed the win after beating the Panthers in the fourth set with a score of 25-21, ending the game 3-1. Gylian Finch led the team with a total of 14 kills, two blocks and one ace in the first game.
“The best way I can carry success into the next game and throughout this season is by going out there confident and knowing my teammates are there to help me,” said Finch. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything if it weren’t for the girls playing back row and our setter.”
Game two against the Memphis Tigers was a 3-0 loss for the Lady Mocs. The first set was a close game ending in a score of 25-23. The second set was even closer than the first with 15 ties and five lead changes. The valiant effort was not enough for the Mocs as the Tigers took the lead and won the set 27-25. The Mocs lost the final set to the Tigers with a score of 25-14.
Coniah Davis and Paige Gallentine led the team defensively in game two with seven kills from Davis and 13 digs from the back row from Gallentine.
The Mocs lost their third and final game of the GSU Invitational to the California Baptist Lancers with a 3-0 score. The Mocs led the opening set 12-9 until the Lancers went on a run of six consecutive points. The Lancers led the rest of the set finishing with a score of 25-18.
The second set was a closer game, but in the end, the Tigers took the win 25-23. The final set ended with the same score as the first, a 25-18 win for the Lancers.
Finch led the Mocs in the final game with 12 kills, eight digs, three assists and one ace. Her three assists marked a career-high for the senior.
“It feels amazing to be on the court again and to have the chance to play with this great group of girls,” said Finch. “I am really excited to see how far we can go in our conference!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.